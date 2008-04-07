Monsanto Will Expand Glyphosate Capacity

Monsanto will invest up to $196 million to expand capacity for the herbicide glyphosate at its Luling, La., site. To be completed over the next 18 months, the project will boost Monsanto's glyphosate capacity by 20% and overall world capacity by more than 10%, the company says. The expansion will also include a hydrogen-recovery project. Monsanto sells glyphosate as Roundup and calls it the largest selling herbicide brand in the world.
