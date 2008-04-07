Special Recognition

■John Conboy, associate professor of chemistry at the University of Utah, is the recipient of the 2008 Craver Award by the Coblentz Society. Conboy is being recognized for his multidisciplinary achievements involving the use of nonlinear vibrational spectroscopy as a novel analytical tool for the study of cell membrane dynamics and structure.

■ Robert Farrauto, a research fellow at BASF Catalysis Research and adjunct professor of earth and environmental engineering at Columbia University, is the 2008 F. G. Ciapetta Lecturer. The award is given by the North American Catalysis Society to recognize substantial contributions to industrial catalysis. Farrauto's contributions include the development of catalysts that abate engine emissions.

■ John T. Groves, Hugh Stott Taylor Chair of Chemistry at Princeton University, and Jean-Pierre Maffrand, former head of drug discovery at Sanofi-Aventis, are the winners of the 2008 Grand Prix of the Fondation de la Maison de la Chimie. The award, given every two years to honor original work in chemistry that benefits mankind, society, or nature, includes a monetary award of 35,000 euros (roughly $55,000).

■ Peter R. Huntsman, president and CEO of Huntsman Corp., and David C. Swalm, founder and former chairman and CEO of Texas Olefins, received the 12th annual Petrochemical Heritage Award. The Chemical Heritage Foundation and the Founders Club established the award in 1997 to recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the petrochemical community.

■ William J. Koros, Roberto C. Goizueta Chair for Excellence in Chemical Engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology, is the winner of the 2008 Alan S. Michaels Award for Innovation in Membrane Science & Technology. The award, sponsored by the North American Membrane Society, recognizes outstanding innovations and lifetime contributions to the field.

■ Victor R. McCrary Jr., president of the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers, is the recipient of the 2008 Innovation in Technology Award given by the Washington, D.C., metro-area alumni extension chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers. The award is given annually to a scientist residing in the greater Washington, D.C., area who has made distinguished contributions and professional achievements in scientific research and technology development.

■ Daniel J. Ostgard of Evonik Industries is the winner of the 2008 Murray Raney Award, presented by the Organic Reactions Catalysis Society. It recognizes important contributions to catalyst technology in organic synthesis.

■ Kankan Bhattacharyya, a professor of physical chemistry at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, is the winner of the 2007 TWAS Prize in chemistry. It is administered by TWAS, the academy of sciences for the developing world. Bhattacharyya was honored for his seminal contributions to unraveling the complexities of ultrafast dynamics in organized and biological assemblies.

■ L. K. Doraiswamy, Anson Marston Distinguished Professor Emeritus of chemical and biological engineering at Iowa State University and a former director of India's National Chemical Laboratory, is the winner of the 2007 Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers' Diamond Award. His research centers on theoretical and experimental studies in catalytic reactions and reactors, modeling gas-solid reactions, and sonochemical reaction engineering.

■ Alfred Hassner, Bar Ilan University, and Ronnie Kosloff, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, are the recipients of the 2007 Israel Chemical Society Prize for Excellence. Hassner was recognized for his lifelong achievements in chemical research and his groundbreaking contributions to synthetic and heterocyclic organic chemistry in Israel and abroad. Kosloff was honored for his pioneering contributions to the development of time-dependent quantum mechanical studies of chemical systems.