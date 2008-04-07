Vederas, Brown Honored By Chemical Institute Of Canada

The Chemical Institute of Canada has honored two researchers with top awards.
John C. Vederas, University Professor of Chemistry and Canada Research Chair in Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry at the University of Alberta, is the winner of the Chemical Institute of Canada Medal. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to chemistry or chemical engineering in Canada. Vederas is a leader in the application of organic chemistry to understanding biological mechanisms.
R. Stanley Brown, a professor of chemistry at Queen's University, in Ontario, has received the Montreal Medal. That award recognizes leadership in or outstanding contributions to the profession of chemistry or chemical engineering in Canada. His research interests include electrophilic bromination, amide hydrolysis mechanisms, and catalysis and model enzyme chemistry.
