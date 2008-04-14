Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Meets In New Orleans

Chemists, chemical engineers hold joint meeting in the Crescent City

by Linda Raber
April 14, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN

For the first time in the 100 years since the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) was formed as an entity separate from the American Chemical Society, the two organizations held their national meetings together. The joint meeting was held in New Orleans, a city still suffering from the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, which struck the Gulf Coast in 2005.

Speaking to the ACS Council, ACS President Bruce E. Bursten said, "I'm sure that many of you share my great sense of pride that our ACS stood by this wonderful city after the tragedy of Katrina. We did the right thing as we always try to do." The city's famed French Quarter and Warehouse Districts, where the meeting was held, have nearly completed their recoveries.

The meeting hosted 13,454 participants, including 6,652 attendees and 4,636 students as well as those in other registration categories. The exposition contained 482 booths with 319 exhibitors, and 15 workshops were presented there.

Two major presidential sessions were held in the areas of science education and the future of energy. The energy symposium was a joint effort with AIChE, and its keynote was given by Undersecretary Raymond L. Orbach, director of the Office of Science at the Department of Energy (see pages 3 and 11).

At their meetings, the ACS Board and Council heard reports from society officers and committee chairs. On recommendation from the Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations, the board approved the tagline "Chemistry for Life." This tagline will be the central theme in ACS communications and will be featured on most ACS products. It is one component of a campaign to establish ACS as a recognizable brand.

The Society Committee on Budget & Finance (B&F) reported that ACS is in sound financial shape, having ended 2007 with a net contribution from operations of $9.6 million on revenues of $444.2 million and expenses of $434.6 million. This was $2.2 million favorable to the approved budget. After including the results of the Member Insurance Program and new ventures, the society's overall net contribution for 2007 was $10.7 million, which was $5.4 million favorable to the approved budget. B&F also voted to recommend to the council that the dues for 2009 be increased by $4.00 to the fully escalated rate of $140, which the council approved.

In its most far-reaching action, the ACS Council paved the way for students, including undergraduates, to become full ACS members with voting rights. To do this, councilors approved an omnibus petition that included extensive changes to the society's constitution and bylaws. The changes must be ratified by the ACS Board and the ACS membership before becoming effective.

From a field of four nominees, the council chose Joseph S. Francisco, William E. Moore Distinguished Professor at Purdue University, and Josef Michl, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Colorado, Boulder, to vie for the role of ACS president-elect in 2009. Councilors were also informed of the results of elections for candidates for directors of Districts III and VI. These elections will be held in the fall.

The joint ACS-AIChE Career Fair served 936 candidates and had 807 available positions among 104 employers. In addition, 26 workshops and hundreds of mock interviews and résumé reviews were conducted. For comparison, last fall, the ACS Career Fair served 1,526 candidates and had 913 available positions among 126 employers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Spring ACS Board and Council Policy Committee actions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Board Actions From December Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists Convene In San Francisco

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE