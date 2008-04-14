An Uphill Battle

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8615cover1_opencxd1_opt.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8615cover1_opencxd1_opt.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 14, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 15

With short lives and uncertain profits, antibiotics are a unique development challenge for drug companies

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 86 | Issue 15
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Pharmaceuticals

An Uphill Battle

With short lives and uncertain profits, antibiotics are a unique development challenge for drug companies

Bacteria In Clouds

Microbial meteorologists investigate how airborne microbes might influence weather

EPA Science Investigated

House committee probe of industry bias in agency review reaches former ACS president

  • Consumer Products

    What's that stuff? Dryer Sheets

    The science that gives clothing a soft feel and fresh scent as it prevents static cling

  • Business

    The Acid Touch

    Rising prices for sulfuric acid have widespread industrial impact

  • Environment

    Job Market Blues

    Economic slowdown, job dip, and changing world economy should bring critical analysis of the outlook for the domestic workforce

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Synthesis

Simple Synthesis Of Chiral γ-Amino Acids

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Science Friction with Bob Wolke

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT