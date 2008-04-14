Another Expansion Set For Abu Dhabi

Borouge, a joint venture between Austrian polyolefins maker Borealis and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., is studying another expansion of its petrochemical complex in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The partnership is considering adding 2.5 million metric tons of polyolefin capacity, including a new low-density polyethylene plant, by 2014. The joint venture currently has 600,000 metric tons of polyethylene capacity. A project to add 2 million metric tons of polyethylene and polypropylene capacity is already under construction and is expected to be completed at the site by 2010. Borealis and one of its owners, International Petroleum Investment, revealed plans last month for a separate, massive chemical complex to be built in Abu Dhabi by 2013.
