DuPont has raised its first-quarter earnings estimate to about $1.29 per share from a previous outlook of $1.14 to $1.19. The company says growth in agricultural businesses and emerging markets is offsetting higher-cost ingredients and challenges in some U.S. markets.

Arkema is shutting down production of methacrylic-butadiene-styrene impact modifiers at its plant in Axis, Ala., and will consolidate production in Vlissingen, the Netherlands. The products are used in polyvinyl chloride resins and engineering polymers. The company says the move will save it about $5 million during the first year.

Bayer MaterialScience has purchased Resina Chemie for an undisclosed sum. Based in Foxhol, the Netherlands, Resina makes polyurethane systems for the refrigeration and construction industries.

Rohm and Haas has acquired ACIL, the exclusive distributor of the U.S. resin maker's powder coatings in France. The company has also launched a service that provides next-day delivery of orders of 275 kg or less to powder coatings customers across Europe.

Bayer MaterialScience will supply commercial quantities of carbon nanotubes to Clariant for incorporation into polymer additives and compounded thermoplastics. Clariant will initially use nanotubes in a new conductive additive in its CESA product line. Potential applications include conductive machine components and packaging for electronic components.

Aspen Aerogels has opened a $30 million plant in East Providence, R.I., that triples its capacity to make nanoporous aerogel insulation products. The company says its aerogels are up to eight times more effective than other insulation products.

BASF has acquired BCD Rohstoffe für Bauchemie, a supplier of polymer dispersions for cement-based coating systems and air-entraining agents used in mortar and cement. The acquisition includes the firm's expertise, patents, and formulations.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

Dow Chemical's Amerchol business will market zinc oxide products in North and Latin America that are manufactured by Advanced Nanotechnology of Perth, Australia. Dow says Advanced Nano's zinc oxides can be used in nonwhitening, nongreasy sunscreens that absorb both UVA and UVB rays.