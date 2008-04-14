Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Catalyst Architecture Revealed

April 14, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Researchers have assembled the first three-dimensional experimental images of cobalt-based catalysts used in Fischer-Tropsch processes to convert synthesis gas to hydrocarbon fuels and feedstocks (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja710299h). A better understanding of the architecture of such metal complexes may enable efforts to design more efficient or more specific catalysts. Led by Ilke Arslan of Sandia National Laboratories, the group used scanning transmission electron tomography to study two catalyst combinations of cobalt and rhenium: 20% Co/0.5% Re on γ-alumina and 12% Co/0.5% Re on α-alumina/nickel-aluminate. In both cases the Co was oxidized to Co3O4, which is an inactive form, but the researchers expect the overall morphology would be the same for the reduced state. In the first composition, Co3O4 fills pores in the alumina matrix by forming interlocking oxide-alumina clusters. In the second system, Co3O4 forms nanocages on the surface, enclosing the Ni-aluminate component. The authors propose that the larger exposed catalytic surface area for the second catalyst may contribute to greater selectivity for producing larger hydrocarbons.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Custom catalyst quantifies effect of nanoconfinement
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pinpointing Atoms In Gold Nanoclusters
New Nanocatalyst Strategy Pays Off

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE