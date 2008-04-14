Chemistry Graduate Student Symposium In China

A Chemistry Graduate Program (CGP, or Doering Program) Symposium has been arranged at the 26th Chinese Chemical Society (CCS) Congress, which will be held in Tianjin, China, on July 13-16. This CGP Symposium will celebrate the upcoming 30th anniversary of the initial planning of this program, which has sent more than 250 Chinese chemistry students to the U.S. and Canada for Ph.D. studies. The CGP Symposium is scheduled for July 13–14, with the possibility of extension through July 15.
Harvard University's William von Eggers Doering and Chinese professors who started CGP plan to attend the symposium and give historical accounts of the program. In addition, ACS President Bruce E. Bursten plans to attend the CCS Congress and speak at the CGP Symposium. Representatives from CCS plan to speak at the symposium as well.
More information is available from Shi-He Yang, Department of Chemistry, Hong Kong University of Science & Technology, Clear Water Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, chsyang@ust.hk or Tao Guo, Chemistry Director, Pharmacopeia, P.O. Box 5350, Princeton, NJ 08543, phone: (609) 452-3746, fax: (609) 452-3699, tguo@pcop.com.
