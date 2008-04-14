Chlorine Leak Settlement Reached

Railroad operator Norfolk Southern has agreed to a confidential settlement of a lawsuit brought by Avondale Mills. The textile firm shut its operations in July 2006, blaming its failure on a January 2005 Norfolk Southern train derailment and chlorine spill that wrecked its denim plant in Graniteville, S.C. The crash and leak killed nine people and injured more than 250 others (C&EN, Jan. 17, 2005, page 11). Norfolk Southern previously settled class-action suits brought by Graniteville residents covering personal injuries and property damage.
