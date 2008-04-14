DuPont Opens Storm Shelter Test Facility

DuPont has opened its first storm shelter test facility at the Chestnut Run research site in Wilmington, Del. The firm says it will use the multi-million-dollar facility to test different materials for the DuPont StormRoom, which is reinforced with its high-strength aramid fiber Kevlar. The room can serve as a laundry or powder room when not needed to protect people during hurricanes and tornadoes. Separately, DuPont just signed an agreement to provide the shelters for sale to new-home buyers in 30 states through national home-building franchise Epcon Communities.
