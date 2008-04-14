Harvard And Merck Form Research Pact

Harvard University's Office of Technology Development has signed a multiyear license and sponsored-research agreement with Merck & Co. focused on new osteoporosis therapies. Merck will fund research in the lab of immunology professor Laurie Glimcher. In return, it will get licenses to specific molecules that may result from the work. Glimcher studies the molecular pathways that lead to bone growth and looks for intervention points for enhancing bone formation or preventing osteoporosis in adults. Her lab has already identified several key mediators of bone growth that Merck hopes to use in the development of therapies.
