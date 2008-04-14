Lonza Will Boost Niacin Capacity

Lonza will increase its production capacity for the B-3 vitamins niacin (shown) and niacinamide by more than 40% with a three-year, $50 million project. The Swiss company says it will build a 15,000-metric-ton-per-year facility at one of its three nicotinate manufacturing sites in Visp, Switzerland, and in Guangzhou and Nansha, China. The company says the new facility will take advantage of "very promising innovations in technology and process development that are currently in pilot operations."
