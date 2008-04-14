Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

NIH Budget Losing Ground

April 14, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Over the past five years, funding for NIH has dropped in constant dollars, according to data compiled by the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology. Specifically, FASEB reports funding for NIH in constant dollars was $31.7 billion in fiscal 2004, but has fallen 13% to a projected $27.5 billion for fiscal 2009. This drop in funding resulted in a decline in the total number of RO1 grants—from 29,061 in 2004 to 27,850 in 2007. "We have seen a substantial decline in NIH's purchasing power, curtailing the ability of scientists to take advantage of new opportunities and respond to new health challenges," says Howard Garrison, director of FASEB's Office of Public Affairs. This period of decline comes on the heels of a five-year doubling of the agency's budget. And, according to the FASEB analysis, if the 1998 to 2003 doubling had not taken place, and if NIH had continued at its historic rate of growth from 1998 through 2008, then the agency's budget would be several billion dollars higher than it is today.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE