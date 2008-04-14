Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

New Laws Proposed In Canada

April 14, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper last week announced plans to overhaul his nation's food, drug, and product safety laws. Harper's legislative package, delivered to the House of Commons on April 8, would modernize the existing Food & Drugs Act and create a new Canada Consumer Product Safety Act. Proposed changes to the Food & Drugs Act would require makers of pharmaceuticals and other health products to provide results of government-specified tests to demonstrate that a product remains safe and effective once it is on the market. It would also allow regulators at Health Canada to share data, including confidential business information, when appropriate, with other regulatory agencies and the public. Harper's proposed product safety law would prohibit the manufacture, advertisement, or sale of consumer products that are a danger to human health or safety. It would require suppliers to maintain accurate records of the sources of their products and would give regulators the power to pull unsafe consumer products from retailers' shelves and to order recalls. "We welcome this federal initiative and look forward to working with the federal government on this important project," says Shannon Coombs, president of the Canadian Consumer Specialty Products Association.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US FDA finalizes hand sanitizer rule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New York State requires disclosure of cleaning product ingredients
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Groups warn against NAFTA patent changes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE