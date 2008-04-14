Praxair Oxygen Will Treat Drinking Water For The Olympics

Praxair has signed an exclusive agreement to supply oxygen to Beijing No. 3 Water Works, which will provide drinking water for the Olympic Games. The industrial gases company says it is concluding oxygen supply contracts with two other Beijing water works and expects to have oxygen plants running at all three by May. Beijing draws its drinking water from the Yangtze River. According to Praxair, the city is replacing chlorine as a water disinfectant and retrofitting the three plants to treat water with activated carbon and an oxygen-fed ozone system.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter