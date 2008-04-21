Albemarle will acquire mercury control firm

Specialty chemical maker Albemarle has signed a letter of intent to acquire Sorbent Technologies, a Twinsburg, Ohio-based provider of power plant mercury control services, for $20 million. Various U.S. and state laws call for coal-fired power plants to reduce their emissions of mercury in coming years. Sorbent Technologies produces a brominated activated carbon that it says can achieve a mercury removal rate as high as 95%. Albemarle CEO Mark C. Rohr says the acquisition will "broaden our current bromine offerings."
