Lab-To-Market Connection
Specialty chemical companies try to ward off commoditization of their products with a mix of marketing, formulation, and basic R&D
April 21, 2008 Cover
Volume 86, Issue 16
Specialty chemical companies try to ward off commoditization of their products with a mix of marketing, formulation, and basic R&D
Credit:
Specialty chemical companies try to ward off commoditization of their products with a mix of marketing, formulation, and basic R&D
Metal-ligand coordination and π–π interactions provide unprecedented structure to layered molecular assemblies
Highlights include antimicrobials from alligators, mimicking switchability of sea cucumber skin, and more
In relinquishing the helm at HHMI, Nobel prize-winning biochemist will return to research and teaching roots
Basell's acquisition of Lyondell is bringing the polyolefins maker new feedstocks and new businesses