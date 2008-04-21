BASF postpones move on coal gasification

BASF has postponed a decision about investing in a $2.4 billion coal gasification plant proposed for its headquarters complex in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Deputy Chairman Eggert Voscherau says the company will make no decision until the European Union clarifies rules for its new Emissions Trading System beyond 2012. BASF revealed at its annual results press conference in February that it was mulling such a plant, which would produce synthesis gas, a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide that can replace petroleum-based raw materials.
