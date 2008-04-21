Advertisement

Environment

Bush Sets Climate-Change Goal

April 21, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 16
President George W. Bush announced last week a national goal of stopping growth of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. The plan relies on new technologies primarily directed to electricity generation. However, his strategy would allow CO2 emissions from the electric power sector to continue to grow for 10 to 15 years before declining. Bush criticized current approaches advocated by some states and members of Congress to use existing environmental laws to cut CO2 emissions, arguing that these laws are "being stretched beyond their original intent." Bush, quoting Rep. John D. Dingell (D-Mich.), chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, warned of a "glorious mess" of regulations. However, in response, Dingell said: "I am glad the President finally wants to engage on the issue of climate change. The best way for him to do that is by coming forward with a concrete legislative proposal."

