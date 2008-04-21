Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Catalyst Shape Matters

April 21, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

When it comes to catalyzing certain reactions, new research shows that the shape of a nanoparticle catalyst may be more important than its size. Brown University chemistry professor Shouheng Sun and coworkers found that cube-shaped platinum nanoparticles were more efficient than similarly sized Pt polyhedra or truncated cubes for catalyzing the oxygen reduction reaction at the cathode of a polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200800073). The Pt atoms arrange differently on the faces of the nanocubes than they do on nanopolyhedra or truncated nanocubes, and Sun attributes the nanocubes' superior performance to this phenomenon. The finding could lead to better fuel-cell catalysts. In addition, Sun's group has developed a general synthetic approach for making Pt nanoparticles with uniform shapes and sizes. They reduce platinum acetylacetonate in the presence of oleic acid, oleylamine, and a trace amount of iron pentacarbonyl. The iron pentacarbonyl facilitates Pt nucleation, so by carefully controlling the temperature at which it is added to the reaction mixture, the researchers can direct the precise size and shape of the nanoparticles produced.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Custom catalyst quantifies effect of nanoconfinement
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hollow Platinum Nanoparticles Boost Reaction Efficiency
New Nanocatalyst Strategy Pays Off

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE