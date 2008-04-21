Corrections

March 24, page 70: The full title of the book reviewed is "Science for Sale: The Perils, Rewards, and Delusions of Campus Capitalism."
April 7, page 13: In the article "Complex Synthesizes Purines," by Celia Arnaud, the last line was dropped in production. The full sentence is: They also plan to do fluorescence energy transfer experiments to obtain spatial information about the complex.
