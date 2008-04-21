DSM boosts Dyneema

DSM has earmarked up to $450 million to increase production capacity for its Dyneema ultrastrong polyethylene fiber and sheet, mostly in the U.S. According to DSM, Dyneema sales have increased by more than 15% annually in recent years, and the company expects growth to accelerate. The investment program, the biggest since the start of large-scale production of the material, will yield a "significant increase" in capacity over the next two to three years, DSM says.
