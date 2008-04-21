Dow, Indian company plan chloromethanes

Dow Chemical's European subsidiary and India's Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals are studying the construction of a 200,000-metric-ton-per-year chloromethanes plant in Gujarat, India. The plant would primarily make methylene chloride and chloroform. It would use Dow technology to convert carbon tetrachloride, an ozone-depleting chemical, to other chloromethanes. Dow also is building a research center in India, although activists who want Dow to compensate survivors of the deadly 1984 gas leak at a Union Carbide plant in Bhopal are protesting that project. Dow acquired Union Carbide in 2001.
