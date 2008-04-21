French chemical makers pursue carbon credits

Arkema expects to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 60% when it begins incinerating HFC-23, a by-product of HCFC-22 production, at its plant in Changshu, China. The new incinerator will go on-line in mid-2008 and reduce emissions by an estimated 6 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents. The company expects to be awarded 3.4 million metric tons in certified emission reductions, or carbon credits, by the United Nations. Separately, beginning in 2008, Rhodia and investment bank partner Société Générale will sell about 8 million tons of carbon credits to the Japanese government to help the country meet its targets under the Kyoto protocol.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter