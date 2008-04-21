Germany's CABB buys Indian rival

German specialty intermediates producer CABB will acquire the majority of India's Karnavati Rasayan, a producer of monochloroacetic acid (MCAA). CABB, which is owned by AXA Private Equity, is one of the world's largest producers of MCAA and makes sulfur- and chlorine-based intermediates. Its annual sales are about $475 million. Karnavati has two production sites in and around Ahmedabad, in Gujarat state, and calls itself India's largest producer of MCAA.
