Groups Call For More Science Funding

The American Chemical Society has joined various groups to call on the President and Congress to include additional funding for science R&D in supplemental 2008 appropriations bills. "U.S. investment in basic science and education not only underwrites our standing as a technological leader but also bolsters our national economy, our medical and health care innovations, and our national security," states a letter to the President and key congressional leaders. This letter, signed by nearly 20 leaders of scientific and engineering professional societies, specifically requests a minimum of $500 million in additional nondefense funds for NSF, NIST, and the Department of Energy's Office of Science—the main agencies targeted for growth under the America Competes Act passed last year. ACS also joined more than 200 leaders from business, academia, and research communities asking the President to ensure "inclusion of funding for scientific research and [science, technology, engineering, and mathematics] education in any legislation presented to you for a signature."
