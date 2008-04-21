Lilly to cut jobs in manufacturing

Eli Lilly & Co. says it will eliminate up to 500 jobs at its Indianapolis headquarters. Most of the cuts will be in manufacturing, with a select portion in R&D. The company says it is streamlining operations that make active pharmaceutical ingredients for the insulin products Humalog and Humulin, and for the osteoporosis medicine Forteo. According to CEO John C. Lechleiter, Lilly has reduced its global employment by 12%, or about 5,500 people, since mid-2004, primarily through attrition.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter