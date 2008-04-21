Merck Serono adds U.S. research Jobs

EMD Serono, the U.S. arm of Merck Serono, is investing $50 million to expand its Billerica research center northwest of Boston. A "center of excellence" in discovery will be added by 2010, creating roughly 100 new jobs. The site will eventually house 200 scientists focused on cancer and fertility and 50 technical employees specializing in process development and protein production. EMD Serono says it chose Billerica largely based on its existing protein manufacturing facility. Positioning the research center near the plant will enhance collaboration and accelerate the transition from research to manufacturing, the company says.
