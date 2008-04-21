Roche will acquire Piramed Pharma

Roche will pay $160 million to acquire Piramed Pharma, a privately owned U.K. biotech company. Five-year-old Piramed focuses on therapeutics targeting PI 3-kinases, which play roles in disease progression, inflammation, and cancer cell resistance to chemotherapy. Roche will also pay $15 million at the start of Phase II clinical trials for Piramed's oncology drug candidate. Since 2005, Piramed has been developing the compound in collaboration with Genentech, in which Roche holds a majority ownership stake.
