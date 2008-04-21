Advertisement

Rohm and Haas enters Saudi acrylic project

April 21, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 16
Rohm and Haas and Saudi Arabia's Tasnee & Sahara Olefins Co. are planning a joint venture to produce 250,000 metric tons per year of acrylic acid and related esters in Jubail, Saudi Arabia. TSOC and Rohm and Haas will own 75% and 25% of the venture, Saudi Acrylic Monomer, respectively. It is set to open in 2011. The Philadelphia-based company will pay about $50 million for its stake and will license its acrylic acid technology. Rohm and Haas says it will consume the majority of the plant's output to make acrylic derivatives. Feedstock propylene for Saudi Acrylic Monomer will be supplied by a nearby ethylene cracker, planned to open in August, that is owned 75% by TSOC.

