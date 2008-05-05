Advertisement

Environment

19th Winter Fluorine Conference

May 5, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 18
The 19th Biennial ACS Winter Fluorine Conference, sponsored by the Division of Fluorine Chemistry, will be held at the TradeWinds Island Grand Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach, Fla., Jan. 11???16, 2009. The conference, with the theme ???Fabulous Future with Fluorine,??? will feature invited plenary and oral presentations, as well as contributed papers and posters by fluorine chemists from around the world on different aspects of modern fluorine chemistry, such as fluoroorganic synthetic methods and synthesis, inorganic and theoretical fluorine chemistry, fluorine in biological chemistry, industrial fluorine chemistry, fluorine in polymers, and energy research.

In addition, a special symposium titled ???Fluorine in Medicines??? will feature presentations from pharmaceutical industry research labs on the importance of fluorine in pharmaceuticals. This six-day international interdisciplinary forum will also feature the award address by Dennis P. Curran of the University of Pittsburgh, who is the recipient of the 2008 ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry.

Abstracts being submitted for presentation at the conference should have a maximum of 250 words. They may be submitted online at www.acs.org/meetings: Click on ???Technical Division Meetings??? meetings and scroll down to ???Fluorine Division.??? The deadline for abstracts is Oct. 6.

Advance registration will open on Aug. 4. The deadline for advance registration is Dec. 11. Early registration fees have been set—member, $350; nonmember, $400; student, $190; press, $200; guest with tickets, $200; guest without tickets, $55; and exhibitor, $500. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance because on-site fees will be somewhat higher.

A block of rooms have been reserved at the TradeWinds Island Grand Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach. Rates range from $99 to $195 plus a room and tax occupancy fee of approximately 11% (subject to change). Housing reservations may be made between Aug. 4 and Dec. 11.

A number of travel fellowships will be available to undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral students presenting a paper or poster at the conference. Two of the top student posters will each receive a cash award of $500.

For additional information on the scientific contents of the conference, please contact the conference chair, P. V. Ramachandran, at chandran@purdue.edu. For all other information, please contact the conference manager, Vernar Beatty, at v_beatty@acs.org.

