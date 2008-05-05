The Forever Waste
A long view of high-level radioactive waste raises ethical questions of intergenerational responsiblities
May 5, 2008 Cover
Volume 86, Issue 18
A long view of high-level radioactive waste raises ethical questions of intergenerational responsiblities
A long view of high-level radioactive waste raises ethical questions of intergenerational responsiblities
Vintage samples of the notorious alcoholic drink don't contain high levels of psychoactive compound
Many contestants in C&EN's annual ranking of U.S.
company sales hold on to their positions
Retractions set off controversy but seem unlikely to stymie progress in the field
English professor and scholar of 18th-century literature says business writing is all about clarity and precision
Courts find string of Bush Administration's Clean Air Act rules unlawful
Grad students produce high-profile symposium as part of an innovative education initiative