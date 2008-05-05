Advertisement

May 5, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 18

A long view of high-level radioactive waste raises ethical questions of intergenerational responsiblities

Volume 86 | Issue 18
Environment

The Forever Waste

A long view of high-level radioactive waste raises ethical questions of intergenerational responsiblities

Absinthe Myths Finally Laid To Rest

Vintage samples of the notorious alcoholic drink don't contain high levels of psychoactive compound

Top 50 Chemical Producers

Many contestants in C&EN's annual ranking of U.S.
company sales hold on to their positions

  • Synthesis

    Enzyme Design Papers Retracted

    Retractions set off controversy but seem unlikely to stymie progress in the field

  • Education

    Irving Rothman

    English professor and scholar of 18th-century literature says business writing is all about clarity and precision

  • Policy

    Gavel Comes Down on EPA Regulations

    Courts find string of Bush Administration's Clean Air Act rules unlawful

Science Concentrates

Environment

Power To The Students

Grad students produce high-profile symposium as part of an innovative education initiative

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

