AkzoNobel Rebrands AFTER ICI Buy

Following its acquisition of British specialty chemical and paint maker ICI, AkzoNobel has launched a new brand strategy. The Dutch company has updated its logo and subtly altered its name by removing the space between the two parts. The ICI name is being dropped. "Our strategy now is to combine the strong AkzoNobel business-to-business reputation with the former ICI's excellent consumer brands reputation," AkzoNobel Chairman Hans Wijers says.
