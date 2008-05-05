BASF Sells Plant To India's Dr. Reddy's

BASF has agreed to sell a finished pharmaceutical plant in Shreveport, La., to Dr. Reddy's Laboratories for an undisclosed sum. The plant employs about 150 people in the production of drug liquids, tablets, and creams for the North American market. BASF says it wants to concentrate its pharmaceutical activities on excipients, custom synthesis, and active ingredients. Dow Chemical recently sold its British active ingredient facilities to Dr. Reddy's.
