Bayer Advances Natural Polyols

Bayer has developed a process for incorporating high concentrations of vegetable oil into polyols used to produce rigid polyurethane foams. The new process combines alkoxylation and transesterification in a single step, explains Klaus Lorenz, a senior principal scientist. Bayer says the polyols offer the same properties and structural diversity as conventional polyols. And while existing polyether polyols based on sugar, glycerin, and sorbitol may contain up to 30% renewable raw materials, Bayer claims its new technology enables polyols with 40–70% renewable content.
