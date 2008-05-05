Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

May 5, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

CordEn PharmaChem's plant in Cork, Ireland, has suffered its third explosion since the beginning of the year. The incident killed one employee and injured two others. Corden was formed in May 2007 following the acquisition of plants in Cork and Belgium by International Chemical Investors Group.

Bridgestone is expanding production of ethylene vinyl acetate film, used to fasten polysilicon solar cells to their glass enclosures, at its plant in Iwata City, Japan. Combined with an ongoing expansion, the $20 million project will double annual capacity for the materials to 2,000 metric tons by the end of 2010.

3M plans to build a plant in Singapore making coatings for film-based products. The company expects the facility to come on-line in 2009.

IBM and Matheson Tri-Gas, a subsidiary of Japan's Taiyo Nippon Sanso, have signed a four-year agreement to develop new materials and processes for semiconductors with 32-nm circuit lines. Engineers from both sides will collaborate on new gas molecules and delivery systems at the College of Nanoscale Science & Engineering's Albany NanoTech Complex.

Global Solar Energy, a Tucson, Ariz.-based maker of copper indium gallium diselenide thin-film solar cells, has joined a Dow Chemical-led research consortium that is developing low-cost solar energy roofing shingles. The Dow effort is one of 13 industry-led teams that received funding last year from DOE under the Solar America Initiative.

Chemtura plans to sell its business in organic-based stabilizers for rigid polyvinyl chloride to Germany's Baerlocher. In addition, Baerlocher will manufacture certain PVC heat stabilizers for Chemtura. According to Chemtura, the agreements are part of a restructuring of its non-flame-retardant polymer additives business.

Arch Therapeutics, founded by research scientist Rutledge Ellis-Behnke, has licensed technology from MIT. Arch is developing peptide-containing materials that can prevent or stop bleeding in surgical and trauma situations. Ellis-Behnke received funding from MIT's Deshpande Center for Technological Innovation.

Wyeth's head of research, Robert R. Ruffolo Jr., will retire later this year. He will be succeeded by Mikael Dohlsten, previously executive vice president for pharmaceutical R&D at Boehringer Ingelheim.

Nova Chemicals and Reliance Industries plan to form a building and construction joint venture that would use Nova's "green" construction technology to build structures in India. The Nova technology uses expandable polystyrene panels to minimize resource use and increase energy efficiency.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Econic raises $12.5 million for carbon utilization
Wacker stretches rubber capacities
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3D printer Arevo gets funding

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE