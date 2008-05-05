I just wanted to mention that in the magazine's April 21 editorial (page 3) both Democratic candidates wound up with their first names misspelled. I send this in a friendly, low-key spirit, since I'm a fan of Rudy Baum's writing. This seemed too minor to write any kind of formal letter about, yet even politicians too witless to participate in a science debate deserve to be correctly identified.
Jake Yeston
Rockville, Md.
