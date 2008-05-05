Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Council's Recorded Vote on Petition

May 5, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

AT THE ACS COUNCIL MEETING in New Orleans on April 9, councilors voted by a recorded vote to approve the Petition on Membership Categories & Requirements. This petition represents a comprehensive revision of the qualifications required for membership and for affiliate status in the society. The official count, with individual votes cast as recorded below, showed 299 in favor, 71 opposed, and eight abstaining.

EX OFFICIO COUNCILORS

Judith L. Benham, Yes; Eric C. Bigham, No; Ronald Breslow, <em>Yes;</em> Bruce E. Bursten, Yes; William F. Carroll Jr., Yes; Charles P. Casey, Yes; Bonnie A. Charpentier, Yes; Janan M. Hayes, Yes; Ned D. Heindel, Yes; Catherine T. Hunt, Yes; Madeleine Jacobs, Yes; Madeleine M. Joullié, Yes; Valerie J. Kuck, Yes; Thomas H. Lane, Yes; E. Ann Nalley, Yes; Gordon L. Nelson, No; Anne T. O'Brien, Yes; Attila E. Pavlath, No; Diane Grob Schmidt, Yes; Marinda L. Wu; Abstain.

DIVISION COUNCILORS

Agricultural & Food Chemistry: John W. Finley, Yes; Michael J. Morello, No; Marshall Phillips, Yes; Sara J. Risch, No.

Agrochemicals: Barrington Cross, Yes.

Analytical Chemistry: Alanah Fitch, No; Roland F. Hirsch, Yes.

Biochemical Technology: Frederick G. Heineken, Yes; Sharon P. Shoemaker, Yes.

Biological Chemistry: Christine S. Chow, Yes; Felicia A. Etzkorn, No.

Business Development & Management: William S. Durrell, Yes; Kathleen M. Schulz, Yes.

Cellulose & Renewable Materials: Kevin J. Edgar, Yes.

Chemical Education: Laura E. Pence, Yes; Arlyne M. (Mickey) Sarquis, Yes; Jerry L. Sarquis, Yes; Donald J. Wink, Yes.

Chemical Health & Safety: Kathryn G. Benedict, No; George H. Wahl Jr., Yes.

Chemical Information: Bonnie Lawlor, Yes; Andrea B. Twiss-Brooks, Yes.

Chemical Technicians: John Engelman, Yes.

Chemical Toxicology: Amanda C. Bryant-Friedrich, Yes.

Chemistry & the Law: James C. Carver, Yes; Alan M. Ehrlich, Yes.

Colloid & Surface Chemistry: John Russell, Yes; Paul R. Van Tassel, Yes; Tina M. Nenoff, Yes.

Computers in Chemistry: Andrew J. Holder, Yes; Peter C. Jurs, Yes; Adrian E. Roitberg, Yes; Carlos L. Simmerling, Yes.

Environmental Chemistry: V. Dean Adams, Yes; Alan W. Elzerman, Yes; Jurgen H. Exner, Yes; Martha J. M. Wells, No.

Fluorine Chemistry: Donald J. Burton, Yes.

Geochemistry: Ken B. Anderson, Yes.

History of Chemistry: Carmen J. Giunta, Yes. Mary Virginia Orna, No.

Industrial & Engineering Chemistry: Martin A. Abraham, Yes; Spiro D. Alexandratos, No; Melanie J. Lesko, Yes; Kenneth L. Nash, No.

Inorganic Chemistry: Debra R. Rolison, Yes.

Medicinal Chemistry: Peter R. Bernstein, No; Gunda I. Georg, No; Richard A. Gibbs, No.

Nuclear Chemistry & Technology: Steven W. Yates, Yes.

Organic Chemistry: Michael P. Doyle, Yes; Donna A. Huryn, Yes; Robert J. McMahon, Yes; Christopher J. Welch, Yes.

Petroleum Chemistry: Anne M. Gaffney, Yes; Martin L. Gorbaty, Yes.

Physical Chemistry: John E. Adams, Yes; Michael R. Berman, Yes; Paul W. Jagodzinski, No; Ellen B. Stechel, Abstain.

Polymer Chemistry: H. N. Cheng, Yes; William H. Daly, Yes; Gregory N. Tew, Yes.

Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering: Ray A. Dickie, Yes; Michael Jaffe, Yes; Theodore Provder, Yes.

Professional Relations: John K. Borchardt, No.

Rubber Division: John M. Long, Yes; Robert A. Pett, No; Charles P. Rader, Yes.

Small Chemical Businesses: Sharon V. Vercellotti, Yes.

LOCAL SECTION COUNCILORS

Akron: Ann D. Bolek, Yes; James E. Duddey, Yes.

Alabama: Larry K. Krannich, Yes.

Ames: Kathleen D. Trahanovsky, Yes.

Auburn: Adriane G. Ludwick, Yes.

Baton Rouge: Anne K. Taylor, Yes.

Brazosport: Carolyn Ribes, Yes.

California: Bryan Balazs, Yes; Mark D. Frishberg, Yes; Sheila Kanodia, Yes; Rollie J. Myers Jr., No; James M. Postma, No; Elaine S. Yamaguchi, Yes.

California Los Padres: Albert C. Censullo, Yes.

Carolina-Piedmont: Matthew K. Chan, Yes; Marilynn J. Sikes, Yes.

Central Arizona: Theodore M. Brown, Yes; Douglas J. Sawyer, Yes.

Central Arkansas: Edmond W. Wilson Jr., Yes.

Central Massachusetts: Jane M. Van Doren, Yes.

Central New Mexico: Donivan R. Porterfield, Yes; Steven K. Showalter, No.

Central North Carolina: Robert A. Yokley; No.

Central Ohio Valley: Gary D. Anderson, Yes.

Central Pennsylvania: Paul D. Schettler Jr., Yes.

Central Texas: Barry J. Streusand, No.

Central Utah: Steven A. Fleming, No.

Central Wisconsin: C. Marvin Lang, No.

Chattanooga: Maurice R. Smith, No.

Chemical Society of Washington: Robert P. Barron, Yes; Marilyn E. Jacox, Yes; John M. Malin, Yes; N. Bhushan Mandava, Yes; Noel H. Turner, Yes.

Chicago: Cherlynlavaughn Bradley, Yes; Charles E. Cannon, Yes; Mark C. Cesa, No; David S. Crumrine, No; Herbert S. Golinkin, No; Inessa Gorelik, Yes; Russell W. Johnson, No; Frank K. Kravitz, Yes; Milton Levenberg, Yes; Barbara E. Moriarty, No; Susan M. Shih, Yes.

Cincinnati: Bruce S. Ault, Yes; Kathleen Gibboney, Yes; William R. Oliver, Yes; Roger A. Parker, Yes.

Cleveland: Samina Azad, No; Dwight W. Chasar, Yes.

Coastal Georgia: Will E. Lynch, Yes.

Colorado: Sandra J. Bonetti, No; Peter K. Dorhout, Yes; Kimberly O. Pacheco, Yes; Susan M. Schelble, No; James O. Schreck, Yes.

Columbus: Theresa A. Huston, No; Maria G. V. Rosenthal, Yes; Jeffrey B. Trent, Yes.

Connecticut Valley: Ronald D. Archer, Yes; Tyson A. Miller, No; Julianne M. D. Smist, Yes; Frank J. Torre, Yes; Ronald J. Wikholm, No.

Corning: Roger F. Bartholomew, Yes.

Dallas-Fort Worth: Denise L. Merkle, Abstain; E. Thomas Strom, Yes; Angela K. Wilson, Yes.

Dayton: Steven Trohalaki, Yes.

Delaware: Allen A. Denio, Yes; John Gavenonis, Yes; Narmada R. Gunawardena, Yes; Martha G. Hollomon, Yes.

Detroit: Mark A. Benvenuto, Yes; James M. Landis Jr., Yes; Walter O. Siegl, No.

East Central Illinois: Ellen A. Keiter, Yes.

East Texas: Michael Sheets, Yes.

Eastern New York: Mary K. Carroll, Yes; Warren D. Hull Jr., Yes.

Erie: Tracy A. Halmi, Yes.

Florida: Béla S. Buslig, Yes; Carmen V. Gauthier, Yes.

Georgia: Lissa Dulany, Yes; Rigoberto Hernandez, Abstain; C. David Sherrill, Yes; Joseph P. Stoner, Yes.

Greater Houston: Simon G. Bott, Yes; Amber S. Hinkle, Yes; Mamie W. Moy, Yes; Benjie T. Outlaw, Yes; Sunny C. Tang, Yes.

Green Mountain: Willem R. Leenstra, Yes.

Huron Valley: Paul R. Jones, Yes; O. Bertrand Ramsay, Yes.

Idaho: Charles A. Allen, No.

Illinois Heartland: Victoria Finkenstadt, Yes.

Illinois-Iowa: Brian L. Mundell, Yes.

Indiana: Ann H. Hunt, Yes; Robert A. Pribush, Yes.

Indiana-Kentucky Border: Jeffrey W. Seyler, Yes.

Inland Northwest: Jeffrey A. Rahn, No.

Iowa: Addison Ault, Yes.

Jacksonville: Ed H. Lustgarten, Yes.

Kalamazoo: Lydia E. M. Hines, No.

Kanawha Valley: Arthur E. Marcinkowsky, Yes.

Kansas City: Eckhard Hellmuth, Yes; Sarah J. Leibowitz, Yes.

Kentucky Lake: S. K. Airee, No.

LaCrosse-Winona: Ressano De Souza-Machado, Yes.

Lehigh Valley: Roger A. Egolf, Yes; Carol B. Libby, Yes.

Lexington: Jeffrey Fieberg, Yes.

Louisiana: Jack H. Stocker, No.

Louisville: James F. Tatera, No.

Maine: Mitchell R. M. Bruce, Yes.

Maryland: Merle I. Eiss, Yes; David F. Roswell, Yes; Charles F. Rowell, No; Stephanie S. Watson, Yes.

Memphis: Laura M. Wolf, Yes.

Middle Georgia: Robert J. Hargrove, Yes.

Mid-Hudson: David Straus, Yes.

Midland: Kurt F. Brandstadt, Yes; Bob A. Howell, Yes.

Minnesota: Marilyn Duerst, Yes; Lynn G. Hartshorn, No; Sarah M. Mullins, No; Joann Pfeiffer, Yes; Wayne C. Wolsey, No.

Mobile: Lesli W. Bordas, Yes.

Mojave Desert: Peter Zarras, Yes.

Montana: Kyle S. Strode; Yes.

Nashville: Ruth A. Woodall, Yes.

Nebraska: Michael D. Mosher, No.

New York: Donald D. Clarke, Yes; Neil D. Jespersen, Yes; Vijaya L. Korlipara, Yes; Joan A. Laredo-Liddell, Yes; Patricia A. Redden, Yes; Yorke E. Rhodes, Yes; Frank Romano, Yes.

North Carolina: James L. Chao, No; Alvin L. Crumbliss, No; Sara N. Paisner, Yes; Richard A. Palmer, Yes; Laura S. Sremaniak, Yes; Alan E. Tonelli, Yes.

North Central Oklahoma: Joe D. Allison, No.

North Jersey: Jeannette E. Brown, Yes; Maureen G. Chan, Yes; Alan B. Cooper, Yes; Jacqueline A. Erickson, Yes; Susan R. Fahrenholtz, Yes; Stan S. Hall, Yes; George E. Heinze, Yes; Elizabeth M. Howson, Yes; Allene Johnson, Yes; Anne M. Kelly, Yes; Diane Krone, Yes; Les W. McQuire, Yes; Michael M. Miller, No; William H. Suits, Yes.

Northeast Georgia: Robert A. White Jr., Yes.

Northeast Tennessee: John K. Sanders, Yes.

Northeastern: Michaeline F. Chen, Yes; Catherine E. Costello, Yes; Thomas R. Gilbert, Yes; Patrick M. Gordon, No; Morton Z. Hoffman, Yes; Christine Jaworek-Lopes, Yes; Doris I. Lewis, Yes; Robert L. Lichter, Yes; Dorothy J. Phillips, Yes; S. B. Rajur, No; Donald O. Rickter, Yes; Michael Singer, Yes; Amy Tapper, Yes; Alfred Viola, No.

Northeastern Indiana: Michael J. Brownfield, Yes.

Northern New York: Devon A. Shipp; Abstain.

Northern West Virginia: Edwin L. Kugler, Yes.

Northwest Central Ohio: E. Alan Sadurski, Yes.

Oklahoma: Allen W. Apblett, Yes.

Ole Miss: Jason E. Ritchie, Yes.

Omaha: Richard Lomneth, Yes.

Orange County: Robert S. Cohen, Yes.

Orlando: Clovis A. Linkous, Yes.

Ouachita Valley: Danny E. Hubbard, Yes.

Ozark: Chad Stearman, Yes.

Penn-Ohio Border: Doris L. Zimmerman, Yes.

Pensacola: Allan M. Ford, No.

Permian Basin: David A. Carter, Yes.

Philadelphia: Anthony W. Addison, Yes; Georgia Arbuckle-Keil, Abstain; Carol Jean Bruner, Yes; Judith H. Cohen, Yes; Deborah H. Cook, Abstain; Judith Currano, Yes; Anne S. DeMasi, Yes; Sharon L. Haynie, Yes; John G. Nikelly, Yes; Peter A. Wade, Yes; Henry F. Whalen Jr., Yes.

Pittsburgh: Michelle Blanken, Yes; V. Michael Mautino, Yes; James A. Manner, Yes; Almudena Prudencio, Yes.

Portland: Angela Hoffman, No.

Princeton: Lynne P. Greenblatt, Yes; Louise M. Lawter, Yes.

Puget Sound: Gary D. Christian, Yes; Susan C. Jackels, Yes; Gregory L. Milligan, Yes.

Red River Valley: Harmon B. Abrahamson, Yes.

Rhode Island: Carolyn H. Kendrow, Yes.

Richland: Timothy L. Hubler, Yes.

Rio Grande Valley: James E. Becvar, Yes.

Rochester: D. Richard Cobb, Yes.

Rock River: Dennis N. Kevill, No.

Sabine-Neches: John A. Whittle, Yes.

Sacramento: John Berg, Yes; Marilyn Olmstead, Yes.

San Antonio: William H. Batschelet, Yes.

San Diego: Thomas R. Beattie, Yes; Paul S. Furth, Yes; John G. Palmer, Yes; J. Kenneth Poggenburg Jr., Yes; Barbara A. Sawrey, Yes; Ved P. Srivastava, Yes.

San Gorgonio: James A. Hammond, Yes; J. Ernest Simpson, Yes.

San Joaquin Valley: Stephen A. Rodemeyer, Yes.

Santa Clara Valley: Linda S. Brunauer, No; George J. Lechner, Yes; Ferenc Makra, No; Natalie L. McClure, Yes; Howard M. Peters, Yes; Sally B. Peters, Yes; Peter F. Rusch, Yes; Hebert B. Silber, Yes.

Savannah River: Christopher J. Bannochie, No.

Sioux Valley: Jetty L. Duffy-Matzner, No.

South Carolina: W. H. (Jack) Breazeale Jr., Yes.

South Central Missouri: Frank D. Blum, No.

South Florida: Milagros Delgado, Yes; George H. Fisher, Yes; Zaida C. Morales-Martinez; Yes.

South Jersey: Guenter Niessen, No.

South Texas: Thomas R. Hays, Yes.

Southeastern Pennsylvania: James Foresman, No.

Southern Arizona: Patricia A. Schumann, Yes.

Southern California: Henry I. Abrash, Abstain; Rita R. Boggs, No; Robert de Groot, Yes; Stanley H. Pine, No; Eleanor D. Siebert, Yes.

Southern Illinois: Ruth A. Hathaway, Yes.

Southern Nevada: James V. Cizdziel, Yes.

St. Joseph Valley: J. Philip Bays, Yes.

St. Louis: Lisa M. Balbes, Yes; Lawrence Barton, Yes; Donna G. Friedman, Yes; A. Gregory Wall, Yes.

Syracuse: James L. Kallmerten, Yes.

Tampa Bay: Thomas A. Jackman, Yes; James A. Walsh, Yes.

Toledo: Andrew D. Jorgensen, Yes.

Trenton: Jerome Goodkin, Yes.

University of Kansas: Joseph A. Heppert, Yes.

University of Missouri: Ingolf Gruen, Yes.

Upper Ohio Valley: Kevin Pate, Yes.

Upper Peninsula: Ann L. Kemppainen, No.

Virginia: Patrick G. Barber, Yes; R. Gerald Bass, Yes; Ann M. Sullivan, Yes.

Virginia Blue Ridge: Benjamin P. Huddle Jr., Yes.

Wabash Valley: Frank A. Guthrie, No.

Washington-Idaho Border: Richard V. Williams, Yes.

Western Carolinas: Lucy P. Eubanks, Yes; Royce S. Woosley, Yes.

Western Connecticut: Lawrence K. Steffen, Yes.

Western Maryland: Don B. Weser, Yes.

Western Michigan: Mark Thomson, No.

Wichita Falls-Duncan: Keith R. Vitense, Yes.

Wisconsin: Martha L. Casey, Yes; Ieva L. Reich, Yes.

Wyoming: Jane V. Thomas, Yes.

Cover Story

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS honors its 50-year members in 2020
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS honors its 2019 volunteers of the year
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS names volunteers of the year

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE