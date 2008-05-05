DSM Opens Plant For New Polymer

DSM has opened a market development plant for polytetramethylene terephthalamide (PA4T), a nylon the company has dubbed "the first new polymer to be introduced in the new millennium." The facility is located near DSM's R&D center in Sittard-Geleen, the Netherlands. The polymer will join another high-performance polymer in DSM's stable, Stanyl nylon 4,6, which is based on 1,4-diaminobutane and adipic acid. DSM says PA4T has good dimensional stability, low moisture uptake, and high mechanical and thermal performance. Potential applications include circuit boards and advanced lighting devices.
