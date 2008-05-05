Getting Stuffed Improves Stability Of Boron Fullerenes

Adding to the growing theoretical collection of boron analogs of fullerenes, chemists have postulated that a new family of boron clusters stuffed with a few extra boron atoms should be more stable than the previously hypothesized champion of stability, B 80 . Because boron in many ways resembles carbon in its properties—except in having one fewer electron—chemists have long been intrigued by the possibilities of creating graphitelike and fullerene-like boron materials. Chemists are still working out how to make the compounds, so most research in the area is done on a computer. Eluvathingal D. Jemmis at the Indian Institute of Science, in Bangalore, India, and colleagues used density functional theory to determine the electronic structure and geometries of buckyball-esque boron clusters (Phys. Rev. Lett. 2008, 100, 165504). Their clusters are built upon a base unit of B 84 , rather than B 80 . B 84 is a ball-shaped framework with an icosahedral B 12 unit inserted in the middle. The B 84 model has the same symmetry as the C 60 fullerene, but B 84 requires 50 more electrons to make it stable. By distributing additional boron atoms at various sites around the B 84 molecule, the authors found several configurations—from B 98 to B 102 —that are predicted to have greater stability than B 80 .