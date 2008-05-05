Lockheed Funds Research At Rice

Lockheed Martin is creating the Lockheed Martin Advanced Nanotechnology Center of Excellence at Rice University in partnership with Rice's Richard E. Smalley Institute for Nanoscale Science & Technology. The center, known as LANCER, grew out of a technology exchange relationship between the company and institute scientists. "LANCER formed from the bottom up, and that sets it apart from other ambitious university-industry research partnerships," Smalley Institute Director Wade Adams says. LANCER officials expect to fund up to a half-dozen projects per year focused on electronics, energy, and security.
