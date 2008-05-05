Monsanto, Mendel Seek Biofuels Feedstocks

A collaboration between Monsanto and Mendel Biotechnology will give perennial grass seeds a makeover in hopes of creating a more productive biofuels feedstock. Monsanto will contribute expertise in testing, breeding, and developing crops, and Mendel will provide knowledge of the genes controlling plant growth and development. Monsanto is a financial investor in privately held Mendel, which inked a similar deal with BP in June 2007.
