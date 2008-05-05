Novo Nordisk Donates Molecule Collection

Novo Nordisk will donate a license to its library of 325,000 small molecules to the National Center for Drug Screening, an affiliate of Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica. The center will work with the World Health Organization's Special Programme for Research & Training in Tropical Diseases to screen the library for drugs that treat infectious tropical diseases including malaria, tuberculosis, and dengue fever. Novo Nordisk has discontinued research with small molecules to focus on protein-based pharmaceuticals.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter