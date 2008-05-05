Advertisement

Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk Donates Molecule Collection

May 5, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 18
Novo Nordisk will donate a license to its library of 325,000 small molecules to the National Center for Drug Screening, an affiliate of Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica. The center will work with the World Health Organization's Special Programme for Research & Training in Tropical Diseases to screen the library for drugs that treat infectious tropical diseases including malaria, tuberculosis, and dengue fever. Novo Nordisk has discontinued research with small molecules to focus on protein-based pharmaceuticals.

