Occidental Goes Mercury-Free

Occidental Chemical has converted all of its chlor-alkali production in North America to mercury-free membrane cell technology. By completing the switchover of its Taft, La., facility and shutting down its Muscle Shoals, Ala., chlor-alkali plant, the firm also claims to be the only North American producer to supply chlorine and coproduct caustic potash via a mercury-free process. Occidental says it spent $60 million on the Taft conversion. The firm previously converted its chlor-alkali plant in Mobile, Ala.
