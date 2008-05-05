Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Seawater Boosts Tomato's Antioxidants

May 5, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Riccardo Izzo
Credit: Riccardo Izzo

Irrigating cherry tomatoes with diluted seawater produces tastier fruit with increased antioxidant levels, according to a new study (J. Agric. Food Chem., DOI: 10.1021/jf0733012). Numerous studies have linked antioxidants found in tomatoes to health benefits, such as protection against heart disease and some cancers. And although tomatoes grown in saline conditions are known to be smaller, researchers know little about how salt affects a tomato's nutritional content. Riccardo Izzo, Cristina Sgherri, and colleagues at the University of Pisa, in Italy, grew cherry tomatoes in a greenhouse with freshwater or 12% diluted seawater. Using liquid chromatography, the researchers found that the cherry tomato grown with saltwater (shown) contained more sugar (37%) and higher levels of antioxidant compounds such as vitamin C (20%), vitamin E (20%), dihydrolipoic acid (31%), and chlorogenic acids (15%) than the same variety irrigated with freshwater. The ability to grow tomatoes in salty water could be important in arid climates with limited freshwater, the authors note, but they caution that repeated use of even dilute seawater could harm soil quality.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Peptides from fermented tofu make salt taste saltier
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Multimineral cocktail gives wheat a nutritional boost
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polymer strips off-taste from wine

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE