Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Souped-Up Nanomotors

May 5, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Drop a bimetal nanowire, composed of a segment of gold and a segment of platinum, into a solution of aqueous hydrogen peroxide and the tiny rod will chug along at about 8 μm/second. These catalytic nanomotors propel themselves because the platinum segment catalyzes the decomposition of hydrogen peroxide; the resulting oxygen provides thrust to drive the nanowire through the solution. By incorporating carbon nanotubes into the platinum end of the nanowires, Joseph Wang, Rawiwan Laocharoensuk, and Jared Burdick of Arizona State University have managed to get a nanomotor to zip around at about 50 μm/second, a speed that approaches that of biomolecular motors, such as kinesin (ACS Nano, DOI: 10.1021/nn800154g). According to the researchers, the nanotubes enhance the decomposition reaction, generating more oxygen and, consequently, providing a speed boost. Adding hydrazine to the hydrogen peroxide gives the nanomotors even more oomph, making them zoom along at 200 μm/second in some cases. "We expect that the development of highly efficient and controllable nanomotors will open the door to powerful nanovehicle systems performing diverse operations of increasing complexity," the researchers write.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: John Boland/Trinity College Dublin
Credit: John Boland/Trinity College Dublin
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Connecting Crystals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hollow Platinum Nanoparticles Boost Reaction Efficiency
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Catalytic Micropump Controls Self-Assembly

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE