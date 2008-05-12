Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

ACS, SCI To Address Global Issues

by Linda Raber
May 12, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Off To A Good Start
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
The Gii—Water town hall meeting featured keynote address and panel discussion. Pnaelists were (front row, from the left) ACS President-Elect Tom Lane (front row, left), White, and Ladds. Back Row, Robert H. Rich. ACS assistant secretary for strategic planning and evaluation, and keynote speaker Edward Means, vice president of environmental consulting firm Malcolm Pirnie.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
The Gii—Water town hall meeting featured keynote address and panel discussion. Pnaelists were (front row, from the left) ACS President-Elect Tom Lane (front row, left), White, and Ladds. Back Row, Robert H. Rich. ACS assistant secretary for strategic planning and evaluation, and keynote speaker Edward Means, vice president of environmental consulting firm Malcolm Pirnie.

Global Innovation Imperatives' Water (Gii—Water), a cooperative international program that aims to address, through chemistry, the world's water concerns, made its public debut at the recent ACS national meeting in New Orleans with a well-attended town hall-style meeting. ACS, through its Committee on Corporation Associates (CCA), and the London-based Society of Chemical Industry (SCI) are the founders of the program, which had its genesis in conversations between ACS Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Madeleine Jacobs and her SCI counterpart, Andrew Ladds.

The Gii mission is to create community and knowledge transfer to stimulate global scientific innovation that meets global needs. In particular, both organizations are interested in collaborating in areas where they can stimulate industrial innovation to tackle societal imperatives.

“In discussions with SCI, we agreed that although there are numerous global challenges that we in the chemistry enterprise can address, one of the most pressing issues facing humanity is the global water issue,” said CCA Chair Roslyn L. White. “Our aim is to develop communities to transfer knowledge around the issues surrounding the global water crisis.”

Over the coming months, partners expect to develop activities to support the program, including conferences, Web-based communities, action-oriented meetings, and awards programs on a global scale. "We are very excited about the prospect of creating opportunities to make a real difference. We hope you will want to contribute to these challenges by bringing your expertise and influence," White told town hall attendees. The session was recorded and video will soon be available on the program's website, www.thegii.org. At the site, visitors can sign up for alerts and take part in the dialogue.

The town hall session was followed by technical programming on water sponsored by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry. For more information on those symposia, visit the division's website at www.envirofacs.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
9th annual Chemical Sciences CTO Summit focuses on building trust in science
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
American Chemical Society hosts summit for chief technology officers
ACS Strategic Plan highlights recent accomplishments

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE