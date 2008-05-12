Seeking Sustainability

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8619cov_bayer_opt.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8619cov_bayer_opt.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 12, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 19

Ingredient makers strive to understand and satisfy cosmetic labeling promises

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 86 | Issue 19
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Seeking Sustainability

Ingredient makers strive to understand and satisfy cosmetic labeling promises

No Sugarcoating For Insulin Failures

Major drug companies have a medical flop with inhaled insulin, but one biopharmaceutical firm keeps trying

Analytical Chemistry Comes To The Fore

Testing is critical for preventing and detecting contamination of drugs, food

  • Safety

    Agency Depends On In-House Forensic And Toxicological Expertise

    FDA scientific units have compiled evidence needed for several high-profile cases

  • Business

    Made In Wisconsin

    Sigma-Aldrich adds organometallics production, purification at U.S. site

  • Policy

    Imperiled Nation

    'Gathering Storm' convocation laments lack of improvement in science and technology funding and education

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Analytical Chemistry

Heparin Undone

A consortium of scientists raced against the clock to identify the cause of adverse reactions

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Science Friction with Bob Wolke

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT