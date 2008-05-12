Albemarle Wins Smallpox Contract

Albemarle has won a contract from SIGA Technologies, a New York City-based biotech firm focused on drugs against biowarfare pathogens, to manufacture ST-246, a smallpox antiviral candidate. Albemarle's fine chemistry services unit will scale up the manufacturing process for the active pharmaceutical ingredient of ST-246, making three batches at its South Haven, Mich., facility. Starting from SIGA's small-scale process, Albemarle's R&D team has already helped SIGA develop a crystallization step that consistently gives the desired polymorph of the API.
